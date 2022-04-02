Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

