Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Q2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.