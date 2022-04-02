Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

