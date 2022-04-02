Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last ninety days. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

