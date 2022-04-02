Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Decreased by Analyst

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ModivCare in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -231.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ModivCare by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.