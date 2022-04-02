QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of Marin increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.99. 19,749,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

