Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,539,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Quanta Services by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after buying an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.