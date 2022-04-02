Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.