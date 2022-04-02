QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 953.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

