Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

