Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 40,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The company has a market cap of $143.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

