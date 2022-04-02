Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) versus Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rain Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rain Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 296.75%. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 829.20%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Rain Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Therapeutics N/A -51.58% -38.30% Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,309.81% -94.64% -68.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.39 million ($3.70) -1.41 Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 12.45 -$51.65 million N/A N/A

Rain Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rain Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

