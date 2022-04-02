Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Update

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 21,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RRC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

