Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.32

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 115128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

