Raymond James Boosts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 3,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

