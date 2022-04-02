Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

