RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp stock remained flat at $$23.49 on Friday. 38,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

