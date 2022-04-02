RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

