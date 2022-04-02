ReapChain Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00108443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

