Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,100 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

