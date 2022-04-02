Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,748,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

