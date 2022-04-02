Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Martin Hosking Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,968,750.00 ($1,480,263.16).

Martin Hosking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,881,250.00 ($1,414,473.68).

On Thursday, February 17th, Martin Hosking acquired 473,078 shares of Redbubble stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$802,813.37 ($603,619.07).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Martin Hosking 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Martin Hosking 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides sale, marketing, and distribution services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

