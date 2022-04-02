Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 3,961,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.