Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 3,961,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.