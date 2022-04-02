Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

