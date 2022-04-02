Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

