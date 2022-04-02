Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

