Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

