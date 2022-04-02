Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIDI stock opened at 2.82 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.71 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is 3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

