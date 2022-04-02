Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 264,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.