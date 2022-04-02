Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

