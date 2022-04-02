Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €35.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.