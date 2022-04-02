Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.67 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1,059.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 91.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

