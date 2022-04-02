Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. 106,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

