Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Electric Power pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 3.05 $2.49 billion $4.98 20.38 CEMIG $4.90 billion 1.26 $555.62 million $0.45 7.27

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 1 6 0 2.86 CEMIG 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Electric Power currently has a consensus target price of $102.48, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than CEMIG.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.80% 10.78% 2.78% CEMIG 13.35% 21.61% 7.62%

Summary

American Electric Power beats CEMIG on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

CEMIG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

