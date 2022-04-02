RH Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.89 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

