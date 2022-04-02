RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.47 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RH. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a twelve month low of $317.89 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.