RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $850.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.18% from the company’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

