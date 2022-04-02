RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,592 shares.The stock last traded at $327.35 and had previously closed at $334.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RH by 279.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

