Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CFO Philip A. Riley Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Riley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

