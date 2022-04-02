Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.
Robert Half International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. 661,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,514. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
