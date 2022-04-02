Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. 661,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,514. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.