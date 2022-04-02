Robert W. Baird Raises TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $50.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of TASK opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

