Robert W. Baird Raises TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of TASK opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.