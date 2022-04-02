Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,888,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

