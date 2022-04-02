Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00108651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

