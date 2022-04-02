Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

