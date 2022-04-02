Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

