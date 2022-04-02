Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 208,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,173. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

