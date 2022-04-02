Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 277,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.