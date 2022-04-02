Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 277,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

