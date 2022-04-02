Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.95. 397,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.12 and its 200 day moving average is $463.17. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $412.20 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

