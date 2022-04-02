Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($4,191.77).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Dunn acquired 185,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £48,100 ($63,007.60).

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,221.12).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. Rotala PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

