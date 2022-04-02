Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$690.24 million and a PE ratio of -67.39.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

